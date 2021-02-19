Aberdeen to hopefully decide direction of trash service by March; both propositions expensive

Expanding the city’s in-house trash service, director of public works Kyle Torster explained, would require the city to buy three trash trucks, another heavy-duty lift, construct a new concrete pad and pole barn, and hire four new people, one of whom must be a mechanic. That would give the city what it immediately needs for July 2021 to continue the service, but not what it will need up to 10 years down the road, he said.