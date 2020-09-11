Aberdeen residents briefed on trash pickup; public works to make recommendation to city council Sept. 21

Superintendent for maintenance Fred Monath, who manages waste pickup, described the situation for the crowd. Trucks are out of date, and though the city owns four, they are often in need of repair. Generally, only two are on the streets at once. One of those four is over 10 years old. The number of stops has increased over the years as well, increasing wear and tear on the trucks, and guaranteeing that workers have to dip into overtime to get the job done. Often, the workers have to let trash sit in the trucks overnight because of the volume and the long drive to the landfill 45 minutes to an hour away.