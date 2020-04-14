Man dies after being struck by train in Aberdeen, police say

A Darlington man died Sunday afternoon after he was struck by a train on the railroad tracks in Aberdeen.
Roy Barlow, 79, of the 1600 block of Whiteford Road, was pronounced dead at the scene shortly after police were called around 2:08 p.m. Sunday, said Sgt. Shannon Persuhn of the Aberdeen Police Department.
While Barlow had an address in Darlington, Persuhn said he had recently been staying at a hotel in Aberdeen.
It's unclear why he was on tracks. Persuhn said he was sitting on the train tracks and appeared to be sleeping when he was struck by a CSX train traveling west.
"We are unsure if he had a medical emergency while crossing the tracks, or if he was under the influence of an unknown substance," she said. "We are awaiting autopsy results."
The incident appears to be an accidental death, there is no evidence of foul play and no criminal charges have been filed, she said.
“Someone is struck by a train about once a year in Aberdeen,” Persuhn said. “People should be aware that walking and loitering on the train tracks is very dangerous. It is also a crime and is considered trespassing.”
Aegis Editor S. Wayne Carter Jr. contributed to this article.