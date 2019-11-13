McGrady sat on the dais, before a City Council chamber filled with friends and family of the elected officials, with the council that was in office between 2015 and 2019 — Melvin Taylor, Sandra Landbeck and Tim Lindecamp, as well as Steve Goodin. The latter was appointed in the spring of 2016 after months of disputes between McGrady and the other three council members about how to fill the fourth seat in the wake of a tie between two candidates in the November 2015 election.