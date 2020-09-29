Bel Air man charged with attempted murder in alleged Aberdeen stabbing

A Bel Air man is facing charges of attempted murder in connection to a stabbing in Aberdeen earlier this month.
Christopher London, 55, of the 600 block of East MacPhail Road, is charged with attempted second-degree murder, first-degree assault, second-degree assault and several other charges related to the alleged stabbing. He is being held without bond on those charges, which could carry a maximum sentence of over 73 years incarceration.
Aberdeen Police officers responded to the report of a stabbing at the Days Inn in the 700 block of West Bel Air Avenue around 9:30 p.m. Sept. 20.
Officers were redirected to the Holiday Inn Express Beards Hill Road after the man who was injured, Jeremy Scott Sheppard, told dispatchers that he was following the man who stabbed him, according to court documents.
When officers arrived at the Holiday Inn, they found London standing in front of the hotel. As they approached, London appeared to throw an object — later identified as a folding knife — into the bed of a nearby truck, the documents state.
The officers ordered London to get on the ground, which he eventually did. He contended that Sheppard had assaulted him first, but when asked if he had any injuries, he said no, the documents state.
After London was in custody,Sheppard told officers that London stabbed him twice at the Days Inn and once again when he started walking toward the 7-Eleven on West Bel Air Avenue.
Three lacerations were visible on Sheppard’s back, and one had punctured his lung, the documents state. He was taken to the R Adams Cowley Shock Trauma Center in Baltimore for treatment of his injuries.
Court documents do not indicate any motivation for the alleged stabbing.
Police spoke to an employee of the convenience store, who told them that she had not heard of an assault, nor did anyone enter the store to inform her there was an assault.
London and Sheppard were both staying at the Days Inn, but no evidence was recovered from the area, the documents state.
Court documents and electronic court records do not list an attorney for London.