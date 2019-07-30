Aberdeen Police investigate stabbing Monday night

Aberdeen Police are investigating a stabbing that was reported late Monday night but said the victim is not cooperating.
Officers were called to the 400 block of Holly Circle around 11:45 p.m. for a report of a stabbing, Aberdeen Police Lt. Will Reiber said.
When they arrived, they found a 27-year-old man suffering from two stab wounds to his upper body, Reiber said.
The man was treated by medics from Aberdeen Fire Department, but he refused to be taken to a hospital and sought medical treatment on his own, Reiber said. He said the injuries were not life-threatening.
Police said they know little about what led to the stabbing.
“The victim was uncooperative. He refused to provide details about where it happened or who caused the injuries,” Reiber said. “We have very little details to go on because of lack of victim cooperation.”