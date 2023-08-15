Aberdeen opens renovated North Deen Skatepark

Thank you for supporting our journalism. This article is available exclusively for our subscribers, who help fund our work at The Baltimore Sun.

Abredeen Mayor Patrick McGrady, with his children, from left, Remy, Macy and Indy celebrate the grand opening of the North Deen Skatepark on Saturday, August 5, 2023. The existing skatepark facilites and inline hockey rink were renovated with new surfaces, structures and a concrete bowl. (Brian Krista/The Aegis)

The City of Aberdeen held a ribbon cutting ceremony for the revamped North Deen Skatepark on Saturday, Aug. 5.

Visitors came from as far as Silver Spring, Annapolis and New Jersey to break in the improved skatepark, which has a two-level, eight-foot-deep concrete bowl, rails and concrete boxes for skateboarders of all skill levels. The guests joined the Charm City Skate Team in an inaugural skate.

Advertisement

“This skatepark is going to be a regional attraction not just for Aberdeen, but for all the people in our community,” said Aberdeen Mayor Patrick McGrady.

A host of county figures attended the event, including Harford County Executive Bob Cassilly, who brought his grandchildren; County Council members Jessica Boyle-Tsottles, Tony Giangiordano and Jacob Bennett; and all five members of the Aberdeen City Council.

Advertisement

“We need to show that we’re good stewards of the really cool stuff in Aberdeen,” McGrady said.

Located off State Route 22/Post Road near the entrance to Aberdeen Proving Ground, the skatepark also features LED lighting plus bleachers, a shade canopy and water fountain.

The improvements to the park cost about $600,000, which the city paid for using Community Development Block Grant Funds awarded from the federal government’s Department of Housing and Urban Development.

The Morning Sun Daily Get your morning news in your e-mail inbox. Get all the top news and sports from the baltimoresun.com. By submitting your email to receive this newsletter, you agree to our Subscriber Terms & Conditions and Privacy Policy >

Harford County Government added additional help by way of using unspent COVID funds to help pay for extending a water line and installation of a water station with a water fountain, handwashing sink, dog-watering bowl and bottle filler, according to Phyllis Grover, Aberdeen director of planning and community development.

The newly upgraded park was also engineered, designed and constructed by the team that designed and constructed the original skatepark in 2001, American Ramp Company of Joplin, Missouri, Grover said.

McGrady said the project took several months to get the park ready and operational for skateboarders to use.

Jason Chapman, president of Charmcity Skatepark in Baltimore, said he enjoyed the renovation’s simple, clean layout.

“What they have now is a perfect, beautiful concrete skatepark,” Chapman said. “It has probably one of the best concrete bowls on the East Coast.”

Advertisement

Adjacent to the skatepark in North Deen Park is the largest outdoor inline hockey rink in the state of Maryland, Grover said. The City of Aberdeen, while the skatepark was being rebuilt, decided to have the rink resurfaced to make it better for all the outdoor activities performed on it, she said. This surface is suitable for roller sports like inline hockey and roller derby, and has a flat, contained area for new riders to learn how to scoot or skateboard.

The rink will also be used for box lacrosse, an iteration of lacrosse that uses 4x4 goals instead of 6x6 goals and is played in an enclosure, making it more like hockey, Grover said.