Two charged in armed robbery of Aberdeen gas station

Two men have been charged in connection with a knifepoint robbery of a gas station.
Zachary Cochran, 22, 100 block of South Philadelphia Blvd. in Aberdeen, is charged with armed robbery, first- and second-degree assault and theft $100 to $1,500, according to court records.
Joshua Jennings, 27, of the 900 block of Hebditch Lane in Havre de Grace, is charged with conspiracy to commit armed robbery, conspiracy to commit first- and second-degree assault, and conspiracy to commit theft $100 to $1,500, according to court records.
Both remain held without bail at Harford County Detention Center. Both are being represented by the public defender.
Aberdeen Police were called to the Exxon gas station at the intersection of Route 40 and East Bel Air Avenue in Aberdeen at 10:05 p.m. Aug. 10 for the report of an armed robbery.
An employee told police a masked man entered the store, ran behind the counter, displayed a knife and demanded money, according to charging documents.
An officer watched the surveillance video of the incident and saw a man he recognized, Jennings, enter the store.
According to the video, Jennings entered the store just before 10 p.m. and asked for the bathroom key, which wasn’t available. He was texting someone and glanced out the door, according to charging documents.
A minute later, another man, later identified as Cochran, entered the store, ran behind the county and allegedly pinned the clerk in the corner, showed his knife and ordered the clerk to hand over money.
Jennings was calmly walking around the store and eventually led Cochran out of the store while holding the door open, according to charging documents.
Cochran allegedly stole at least $1,000 and $50 worth of cigarettes, according to charging documents.
Jennings was interviewed the next day at Aberdeen Police Department, where he said he was with Cochran before the robbery and overheard Cochran talking about it. Jennings said he went into the store and Cochran followed shortly thereafter, according to charging documents.
After the robbery, Cochran fled to his home in the 100 block of South Philadelphia Boulevard, where Jennings met up with him 20 minutes later, Jennings told police. He said Cochran gave him $50 and told him “keep your mouth shut,” according to charging documents.
Both men allegedly took off their shirts, gave them to a female in the residence and she threw them in a nearby dumpster.