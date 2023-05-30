Aberdeen police officer seriously injured in head-on collision with suspected impaired driver

Thank you for supporting our journalism. This article is available exclusively for our subscribers, who help fund our work at The Baltimore Sun.

An off-duty Aberdeen police officer was seriously injured after his vehicle was struck head-on while he was driving to work Sunday morning.

Just after 4 a.m., acting Cpl. James Haddix was driving to work from his home in Delaware when a suspected impaired driver crashed into his vehicle on Christiana Parkway in Newark, Delaware, according to the Aberdeen Police Department’s Facebook post.

Both vehicles were badly damaged. Haddix suffered severe life-threatening injuries and was transported to Christiana Hospital, where he remains in serious but stable condition, the post said.

The Newark Police Department is handling the investigation.