A Belcamp man has been charged with driving drunk after he struck an Aberdeen Police Department patrol car Wednesday night on Route 40.
Aberdeen Police Cpl. James Bodine and Sgt. Timothy Helf were conducting a traffic stop around 10:51 p.m. Wednesday on the shoulder of Route 40 near the intersection with Route 7 when a 2015 Jeep Grand Cherokee sideswiped their patrol car, according to a news release from the Aberdeen Police Department.
Helf was seated in the front passenger seat and Bodine was getting back into the driver’s seat when their vehicle was struck. Bodine was able to avoid injury by jumping up and standing on the rocker panel of the car, according to the news release.
The driver of the Jeep, identified by police as 55-year-old Ralph Green, of Magness Court in Belcamp, stopped after striking the patrol car and was arrested and charged with DUI/DWI related offenses, reckless driving and negligent driving, according to police.
He was also charged under the state’s “Move Over” law, part of the Maryland Transportation Code that states that drivers must make a lane change into an available lane not immediately adjacent to an emergency vehicle that is stopped.
If drivers are unable to safely lane change, they must slow to a reasonable and prudent speed that is safe for existing weather, road and vehicular traffic conditions. This law was enacted to provide an extra barrier of safety for police who are working alongside the roadway and was in response to increasing roadside fatalities in the line of duty.