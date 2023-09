Thank you for supporting our journalism. This article is available exclusively for our subscribers, who help fund our work at The Baltimore Sun.

The Aberdeen Police Department is investigating fatal shooting on Sunday afternoon.

At 2:04 p.m., officers responded to a report of a cardiac arrest at a residence in the 500 block of Walker Street. Upon arrival, they located Darius Pittman, 23, suffering from injuries consistent with a gunshot wound.

The investigation is being handled as a homicide. Police are not providing further details at this time.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Det. Shoffstall at 410-272-2121.