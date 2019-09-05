More than 100 backpacks filled with school supplies distributed through Aberdeen Police PACK campaign

The end of August featured several distributions of backpacks, including 36 packs delivered to the Harford County Health Department Healthy Families program offices in Edgewood Aug. 23, more packs given out to the community during the Aberdeen Farmer’s Market in Festival Park Aug. 29, plus packs given to three children in the city by Sgt. Tice, also on Aug. 29. These moments and other highlights of the PACK campaign, such as an initiative by two local Girl Scouts to make and sell dog treats to raise money to purchase school supplies and fill backpacks donated by family and friends, have been features on the Aberdeen Police Department Facebook page.