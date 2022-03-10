Aberdeen Planning Commission reveals visioning workshop data: ‘Aberdeen is a hub of economic opportunity where its citizens can safely live and work’

The comprehensive plan will offer a vision of what Aberdeen can become over the next decade or two, and how the city can make that vision a reality. The new plan will replace one that was approved in 2011, but needs to be updated. In the past 10 years, the city has seen significant residential growth, an increase in civilian jobs, much residential growth, an increase in the number of civilian jobs, and improvements in the types of transportation that are offered. At the same time, downtown has declined, according to the Planning Commission.