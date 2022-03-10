Aberdeen Planning Commission reveals visioning workshop data: ‘Aberdeen is a hub of economic opportunity where its citizens can safely live and work’

The Aberdeen Planning Commission took a few steps forward Wednesday night in efforts to revise the city’s comprehensive plan as it released data about recent visioning workshops and approved a revised site plan for the Ripken Stadium complex.
The comprehensive plan will offer a vision of what Aberdeen can become over the next decade or two, and how the city can make that vision a reality. The new plan will replace one that was approved in 2011, but needs to be updated. In the past 10 years, the city has seen significant residential growth, an increase in civilian jobs, much residential growth, an increase in the number of civilian jobs, and improvements in the types of transportation that are offered. At the same time, downtown has declined, according to the Planning Commission.
Since 2010, Aberdeen’s population has increased by 5.8%, per capita income has risen 21.4%, median household income has increased by 28.6%, and the number of housing units has climbed by 10.7%, according to census data presented by the commission.
To adjust to these changes, the city’s top priorities are parks and recreation, downtown revitalization, code enforcement and transportation/capacity/traffic, the commission said.
The city hosted three visioning workshops that featured discussions with more than 65 attendees who offered their views on different portions of the plan. Among the critical issues raised during these discussions were affordable housing, the deteriorating downtown, crime and safety, transportation, code enforcement, lack of youth programming and parks and recreation.
Many of the attendees said that the Aberdeen of the future will be known for Ripken Stadium, excellent schools, safe living, diversity, affordable housing, active community members, a vibrant main street and employment opportunities.
“The City of Aberdeen: An active engaged community with diverse neighborhoods, affordable housing, attractive jobs, and a small-town feel with a vibrant business community and main street area,” attendees said in the vision statement exercise, describing the city they would like to see. “Aberdeen is a hub of economic opportunity where its citizens can safely live and work. With a focus on a sustainable future, Aberdeen supports the preservation of our natural resources, history, and culture, while serving as a destination for others to visit, learn and play.”
The next steps in the comprehensive plan process include: refining the visioning statement; updating the American community survey data that was released; stakeholder interviews; and plan development. More information on the Aberdeen Comprehensive Plan can be found at: https://planaberdeen.com/.
After revealing the results of the visioning workshops, the Planning Commission approved the revised site plan for the Ripken Stadium complex. It includes an additional office building, a utility building, storage sheds and a modular building for selling merchandise.
The City Council is scheduled to meet on March 14 and will reveal more data from the comprehensive plan.