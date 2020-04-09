Aberdeen to hold phone meeting of city council Monday

Executive Summary: The City Council cancelled our last regular meeting, but the business must go on! The City of Aberdeen is going to hold a Council meeting by telephone on April 13, 2020 at 7pm. It will be available for public listening at www.aberdeenmd.gov/live and people interested in submitting public comments can do so by emailing council@aberdeenmd.gov. Sorry this video went so long, but there was a lot of information to convey. Conducting a meeting like this not a normal thing for the City Council to do, but in the new normal of coronavirus, this is how we can do the business of the City without the risk of exposing the public to the spread of the virus. The Council takes serious our committment to you and all the folks in Aberdeen. We are doing everything we can do ensure the public can view all of our deliberations and decisions being made. The agenda for the meeting is available at www.aberdeenmd.gov/live. Please let me know if you have any questions or concerns.