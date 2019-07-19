Aberdeen Police collecting school supplies to give to local children

Aberdeen Police Department kicked off this week its campaign to collect school supplies with a social media video.
The PACK — Police Assisting Community Kids — campaign wants to collect and fill with supplies as many backpacks as it can for students who need them.
“This is geared to kids who, regardless of circumstance, need a school supply,” Aberdeen Police Lt. Will Reiber, aka “Mr. Law” in the Facebook, Instagram and Twitter video the department made. “This is a great opportunity to provide assistance for anyone who needs it.”
Supplies can be dropped off in collection boxes in the lobby at Aberdeen City Hall (the doors to the police department are closed while the lobby is being renovated) or given to any Aberdeen police officer on the streets.
The program started several years ago and provided backpacks to local children but has grown thanks to social media. Enough supplies are collected each year to donate beyond the Aberdeen schools, Reiber said.
Last year, the police department handed out hundreds of backpacks to students.
A back-to-school celebration will be held Aug. 29 in Festival Park at the farmer’s market. Students can come get their backpacks and check out the farmer’s market, Reiber said.
People can donate empty backpacks or packs already filled with supplies, he said. Businesses and local organizations have also donated in previous years.
“The goal is to be the distribution point for those kids so that no child in this area goes without a backpack and school supplies,” Reiber said.
Besides backpacks, supplies needed include folders, notebooks, pens, pencils, dry erasers, pencil cases, highlighters, glue, crayons and a host of other items.
A list of items needed can be found at www.hcps.org.
Anyone who would like a backpack can call the police department, 410-272-2121 and ask for the records department, where they can leave a message.