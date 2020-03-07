Must-see sequel: Movies return to Aberdeen as Horizon Cinemas opens

Havre de Grace resident Christian Penrow gazed around the lobby of the new Horizon Cinemas movie theater in Aberdeen as his companion, Alicia Belcher, filled her cup at the soft-drink dispenser.
“I was ... just thinking how nice it was in here,” Penrow, 19, said. “It’s pretty modern.”
Horizon Cinemas, the second movie theater in Harford County to open under that name, opened to the public Friday afternoon in the Aberdeen Marketplace. Co-owner Bob Wienholt said Friday was the start of a “soft opening” for the theater so the staff of 30 can get acclimated — a grand opening will happen at a later date.
The first Horizon Cinemas in Harford opened in 2017, in the Fallston Village shopping center. The Aberdeen theater, which has been built in the former Mars supermarket space, is one of five operated by Wienholt and his family through the Horizon Cinemas company. The company also has theaters in Baltimore and Glen Burnie.
The eight-screen theater in Aberdeen has amenities such as stadium seating with reclining seats and attached tables on which patrons can eat, plus a room for private parties, wall-to-wall screens and surround sound.
Beer and wine sales, which also are available at the Fallston theater, are planned. A hearing on the Aberdeen theater’s liquor license is scheduled for Wednesday, March 11, at the Harford County Liquor Control Board in Bel Air.
Penrow and Belcher, also 19 and a Havre de Grace resident, visited Horizon Cinemas in Aberdeen to see “The Invisible Man.” Both were excited to have a movie theater in their area of Harford County, as they usually see films at the AMC Classic theater in Churchville.
“They needed something like this [in the area],” Belcher said. Penrow described the Aberdeen theater as “just so convenient.”
Both have been to the Horizon theater in Fallston; Belcher said “it was really nice, because they had the reclining seats.”
She also likes how patrons can choose their seats ahead of time. People can purchase tickets and choose their seats online by visiting horizoncinemas.com.
Wienholt, who resides in Forest Hill, said he is glad to be back in Aberdeen, where he operated Beards Hill Movies in The Plaza at Beards Hill shopping center from 1986 to 1998. The Beards Hill shopping center is across Route 22 from Wienholt’s current location.
“I’m blown away at how well this turned out, it really is great,” he said.