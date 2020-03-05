Aberdeen movie theater set to open Friday

The Horizon Cinemas movie theater in Aberdeen is set to open this Friday, March 6, according to an announcement on the business’s Facebook page.
When reached by phone Thursday morning, Robert Weinholt Sr. said he couldn’t talk because was busy getting the space ready for the Friday opening.
Tickets are on sale for showings to eight films at the theater Friday, starting with 2:40 p.m. showing of Disney Pixar’s “Onward."
Last May, Weinholt told members of the Aberdeen City Council that he and his sons signed a lease to open the theater, with recliners, a bar and food choices in the vacant space that was Mars grocery store in the Aberdeen Marketplace shopping center on Beards Hill Road. He had initially hoped to have the theater opened by January.
Weinholt built and opened the Beards Hill Theater in Aberdeen in 1986. The theater closed in 1997 because of competition from new Regal Cinemas in Constant Friendship.
In 2017, Weinholt and his associates opened the Horizon Theater in the Fallston Village Shopping Center, which became the first theater in Harford County to have a liquor license.
Aberdeen Movies, Inc., was scheduled to appear before the Harford County Liquor Control Board last month for a hearing on a new license, but it was postponed, according to the meeting’s agenda.
The liquor license has not yet been issued for the theater, said Mary Sporre, the administrative assistant for the liquor board, but it is on the agenda for the board’s March 11 meeting.