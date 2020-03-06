Stop sign violation in Aberdeen leads to gun, drug arrest

An Aberdeen man was charged with possession of drugs and a loaded gun in a vehicle after police pulled him over Thursday morning for running a stop sign.
An Aberdeen Police Department officer stopped a green Volkswagon driven by Allen Ray Moser on Route 40 near West Bel Air Avenue around 8 a.m., according to a department news release. When approaching the car, the officer noticed the driver leaning over the passenger seat, the release states.
When questioned, Moser allegedly told the officer there was a handgun in the car. Police learned that he did not possession a Maryland wear and carry permit, and a subsequent search of his vehicle turned up a loaded Taurus .357 Magnum revolver inside a backpack on the front passenger seat, according to the release.
Moser, 41, of the unit block of Wilson Street, was also found to be in possession of suspected crystal methamphetamine and drug paraphernalia, police said.
He was arrested and charged with having a loaded handgun in a vehicle, drug possession and possession of drug paraphernalia. He was released on his own recognizance Thursday after seeing a District Court Commissioner, electronic records show.
Court records do not list an attorney for Moser. A phone call to a number listed for Moser was not immediately returned.
Prepared By: Sgt S. Persuhn