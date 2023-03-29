Aberdeen Middle School teacher suspended after reportedly sending explicit video to student on Snapchat

The Aberdeen Police Department is investigating an Aberdeen Middle School art teacher who allegedly sent a sexually explicit video to a student on Snapchat.

On Monday, at approximately 8:36 a.m., police received a report from school officials regarding a sexually explicit video shared to a student by the teacher, according to a news release. The student alerted school administrators to the video.

Advertisement

Aberdeen Police Department’s Criminal Investigations Division gathered evidence for further investigation and to ensure the student’s safety.

Snapchat is a social media platform/app that allows users to share content, including photos and videos.

Advertisement

The teacher was placed on administrative leave with pay, effective Monday. Neither school officials nor police would name the teacher. No charges have been filed against the teacher.

In a statement sent to parents Monday, Harford County Public Schools said:

“We have been made aware of an inappropriate video that has circulated among our students via social media, specifically Snapchat. A thorough investigation has been initiated by school administrators and is ongoing with our SRO, and the Aberdeen Police Department. We have been in touch with the families for whom we have confirmed direct involvement.

“If your student reports receiving the video, please remind them of the seriousness and resulting consequences of sharing inappropriate material on social media and about the appropriate use of social media. We continue to encourage students, staff, and families that if you see something, you say something. Encourage your students to speak with you, an adult at school, and the SRO if they see or hear something so that immediate action can be taken.”