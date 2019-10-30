McGrady is running on a number of successes that have happened in Aberdeen over the past four years, such as multiple new businesses setting up shop in the city, construction of a disabled-access ramp at the downtown post office on West Bel Air Avenue, ending the unpopular trash sticker program and shifting to trash containers supplied by the city, reducing the property tax rate, extending Middelton Road from Route 22 to Beards Hill Road, as well as improvements in public safety such as equipping all police officers with body cameras and funding school resource officers for the city’s middle and high school and elementary schools.