Aberdeen man convicted for having guns and large amounts of fentanyl

Goodwin was sentenced to 20 years, with all but 14 suspended; the first five years are to be served without the possibility of parole for possession of five grams or more of fentanyl. He was also sentenced to five years without the possibility of parole for possession of a regulated firearm after having been convicted of second degree assault in 2009, which is a disqualifying crime, according to Deputy State’s Attorney Mia Marosy.