Aberdeen IronBirds will host drive-in July 4 fireworks at Ripken Stadium

The Aberdeen IronBirds will host an Independence Day fireworks display from Leidos Field at Ripken Stadium on Saturday, July 4.
Jack Graham, the team’s general manager, said the event will be drive-in only, allowing viewers to stay in their cars and see the fireworks, which will be fired 400 feet above the stadium’s playing surface.
The approximately 1,500-space stadium parking lot opens at 7 p.m. on Independence Day, and the fireworks begin at 8:30. Attendees are encouraged to park their cars facing the stadium to see the display. There will also be a pre-fireworks show broadcast on AM 970.
“It is going to be a great way for the whole community to celebrate together,” Graham said.
Restrooms will not be available, and pre-show tailgating is discouraged. Attendees are asked to remain in their vehicles for the duration of your time in the parking lot. If people must leave their vehicles, they should observe social distancing guidelines and wear masks or face coverings.
The fireworks will be provided by Fireworks Extravaganza, who typically provides post-game pyrotechnics for the IronBirds. The Aberdeen Police Department will be on hand to assist with traffic control.
Bel Air, Havre de Grace and Darlington all canceled Fourth of July festivities earlier this year, due to the coronavirus.