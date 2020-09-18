Upper Chesapeake Health to set up indoor COVID-19 testing site at Aberdeen campus, one of the first in Maryland

University of Maryland Upper Chesapeake Health will be one of the first in the state to deploy a temporary building where people can be tested for COVID-19 indoors, according to an email circulated among Harford County officials.
The testing site will be built on UCH’s Aberdeen property, along Route 22 near the I-95 exit, where it eventually plans to build a free-standing medical facility that will replace Harford Memorial Hospital in Havre de Grace. The work is expected to be completed in the next six to nine days and be opening for testing by Oct. 1, according to the email.
The structure comes in response to the state’s mandate that vehicle emissions testing sites — which were being used as temporary coronavirus test sites — revert to testing cars by October, the email states.
“We will be among the first in the state to deploy a temporary building that allows for indoor testing while using negative air pressure to vastly minimize risks for exposure,” the email states.
UCH has been conducting COVID-19 tests by appointment at the Forest Hill VEIP in partnership with the Harford County Health Department since March.
At Upper Chesapeake Medical Center in Bel Air, COVID-19 patients have been treated in negative pressure rooms, which allow hospitals to regulate the flow of air into and out of a COVID patient’s room and avoid contamination throughout the rest of the hospital.
Generally, COVID-tests have been outdoors, often without making those seeking tests leave their cars, because of the virus' easier transmission in indoor spaces. According to the email, a temporary structure could also smoothly pivot to become a vaccination site when a vaccine becomes available.
The tests done at the site will be sent to either LabCorp or the University of Maryland Medical System Lab, if someone is getting a pre-surgical test. Turnaround times for test results are expected to be between 24 and 48 hours.
The types of tests will vary based on the availability of swabs; they can either be nose or cheek tests.
According to the email, UCH has also prioritized testing of emergency workers, giving the example of sheriff’s deputy who needs to be cleared before returning to work.
UCH has conducted a number of testing initiatives — including a one-day drive-through test collection at Ripken Stadium in August. More than 700 people were tested at the site, according to Molly Mraz, a spokesperson for the Harford County Health Department.
Against the backdrop of the approaching flu season, medical experts recommended citizens be careful going into the fall.
Many COVID and flu symptoms are similar to each other, and Harford County’s former health officer, Russell Moy, and infectious disease expert at UCH Faheem Younus have urged county residents to get vaccinated for the flu to ward off a potential conjunction of the sickness and coronavirus.
UCH will have a free, drive-through flu vaccination clinic on Tuesday, Sept. 29, from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. at the Forest Hill VEIP station for people ages 12 and older. No appointment is needed.