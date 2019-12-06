An Aberdeen man is charged with five counts of possession of child pornography after an investigation by the Harford County Child Advocacy Center.
Samuel D. Hyman, 67, of the 700 block of Cambridge Avenue, was arrested last month. He posted $15,000 bond Nov. 23 and was released from the Harford County Detention Center, according to electronic court records.
Investigators became involved after a CyberTip from the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children led to a search and seizure warrant at Hyman’s residence, according to a news release from the Harford County Sheriff’s Office on behalf of the the county’s child advocacy center.
During the search, investigators made contact with Hyman who admitted to possession of child pornography, according to the release. Investigators also recovered personal electronics and other evidence from Hyman’s residence.
Anyone with information relating to Hyman or this investigation is encouraged to contact Maryland State Police Trooper Adam LeCompte at 410-638-4975.
LeCompte, a trooper from the Bel Air barrack, is assigned to the Harford County Child Advocacy Center, which investigates allegations of child abuse, exploitation and maltreatment, and advocates for victims.
The child advocacy center’s team consists of members from the county’s state’s attorney’s office, the department of social services, the sheriff’s office, state police and the Aberdeen, Bel Air and Havre de Grace municipal police departments.
The center also provides specialized medical evaluations and treatment through a partnership with a local pediatrician and trauma-focused mental health services in partnership with Family and Children’s Services of Central Maryland. For more information about the center, visit www.harfordcac.org.
A message seeking comment from an attorney listed as representing Hyman in electronic court records was not immediately returned.
This article may be updated.