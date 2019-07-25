New Aberdeen hotel seeking tax credits through inclusion in enterprise zone

The new La Quinta Inn and Suites at 793 W. Bel Air Ave. is seeking to be included in the Aberdeen-Havre de Grace Enterprise Zone.
Nick Patel owns the La Quinta Inn and the Hampton Inn on the same property, Phyllis Grover, director of planning for Aberdeen, told members of the Aberdeen City Council at their meeting Monday night.
Patel missed the application deadline to have the Hampton Inn included in the enterprise zone, she said.
Once the application is approved by the city, it will go to the Harford County Council for approval.
The city council approved introduction of the resolution and can vote on it at its next meeting, Aug. 12.
Businesses in the enterprise zone are given property tax credits for 10 years based on capital improvements and job creation.
Businesses receive an 80 percent credit for the first five years, 70 percent in the sixth year, 60 percent in the seventh year, 50 percent in the eighth year, 40 percent in the ninth year, 30 percent in the 10th year and the full amount every year thereafter.
For the La Quinta property, the tax credits would be $10,535 the first five years, $9,218 in the sixth year, $7,901 in the seventh year, $6,584 in the eighth year, $5,267 in the ninth year and $3,951 in the 10th year, total credit over 10 years of $85,596, according to information provided by the city.
The full amount of the property tax will be $13,169 once the credits expire.
Grant application
The council voted unanimously to support a resolution to apply for a $50,000 grant through the National Endowment for the Arts: Our Town application.
The grant money, which requires matching funds from the city, would be used for Aberdeen Main Street strategic planning and design services, according to the resolution.
“The City of Aberdeen recognizes that there is a significant need for reinvestment 8 and revitalization in the Main Street Area,” according to the resolution.
Chick-Fil-A honored
The owner and marketing directors for Chick-Fil-A in Aberdeen were presented a certificate of appreciation Monday for the restaurant’s community service to Aberdeen.
Not only is Chick-Fil-A a great partner to Aberdeen Police Department, hosting Cones with a Cop, it’s a good corporate partner, said Stefani Spector, economic development assistant for the city of Aberdeen.
“Everybody loves Chick-Fil-A in Aberdeen, thank you for being a valued partner,” Mayor Patrick McGrady said.
Michael McFerren said he may own the restaurant but it is marketing directors Sarah Hoffman and Tammy Perkins who make the community service happen.
“We have a tremendous outreach to the police and other organizations in the community,” McFerren said. “Thank you for being willing to do the things we do.”