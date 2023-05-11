Aberdeen High School’s Science and Mathematics Academy hosts 16th Annual Gallery Walk

The Science and Mathematics Academy at Aberdeen High School is presenting its 16th Annual Gallery Walk of senior capstone projects on Tuesday.

The Gallery Walk features poster displays of year-long senior capstone research projects which were conducted by seniors under the mentorship of professional scientists and researchers from the Aberdeen Proving Ground, engineers, mathematicians and faculty advisors. Research projects cover a variety of topics in the areas of science, technology, engineering and mathematics.

“I am very proud of these graduating students and the work they have done,” said Sarah Ashley, program specialist of the Science and Mathematics Academy. “When you see their posters, it is clear that they will be future leaders in the scientific community, and I know their accomplishments will benefit our society. While topics vary greatly, conducting research is what we strive to teach the students and the professional mentors are integral in this process.”

The focus on STEM education creates a great deal of variety in project topics to include machine learning and artificial intelligence, biochemistry, engineering and manufacturing, environmental science, epidemiology and materials science.

The Gallery Walk is open to members of the general public and provides the opportunity to view the posters, ask questions of the students, and meet the mentors and faculty advisors.

This year’s awards ceremony features keynote speaker Nikole (Kanyuch) Moon, a 2012 graduate of the school, as well as remarks from Harford County Public Schools Superintendent Sean Bulson and Aberdeen High School Principal Michael Quigg. Nina Armstrong, a senior, will speak on behalf of her classmates. Eight deserving seniors will be honored with awards highlighting academic achievements throughout their high school careers.

The event is free and will be at Aberdeen High School, 251 Paradise Road in Aberdeen, from 6 to 7 p.m.

For more information, contact Sarah Ashley at sarah.ashley@hcps.org.