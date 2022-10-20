Aberdeen garage fire was deliberately set, fire officials say

The Office of the State Fire Marshal is investigating a garage fire in Aberdeen after recovering evidence that the fire was intentionally started.

The fire in the 300 block of Carter Street was discovered by a neighbor around 4 a.m. on Wednesday. It was a one-car garage, and it had a 2004 Volvo inside and an attached shed. The neighbor’s garage and vehicle were also damaged.

It took a team of about 25 firefighters, primarily from the Aberdeen Fire Department, about five minutes to control the fire. No injuries were reported. Fire officials say the garage and its contents are a total loss, with an estimated $100,000 in damages.

Deputy state fire marshals found evidence of a suspect trespassing onto the property and deliberately starting the fire from the interior of the garage. Investigators were assisted by K9 Kachina.

Anyone with information about the incident should call the Northeast Regional Tipline at 410-386-3050.