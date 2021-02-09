Several people taken to hospitals with minor injuries after Aberdeen house fire

At least seven people were taken to area hospitals for minor injuries, including smoke inhalation, suffered when a fire destroyed a manufactured home in Aberdeen early Tuesday morning.
A total of nine people were living in the one-story dwelling in the unit block of Valley Bottom Road, according to the Office of the State Fire Marshal. The fire caused approximately $75,000 in damages and investigators have deemed it a total loss.
The fire marshal reported seven people taken to area hospitals, while the Aberdeen Fire Department said four adults and four pediatric patients were transported to hospitals in the region.
The occupants tried to put out the fire themselves when they found it outside the home around 12:17 a.m., according to the fire marshal. The Aberdeen Police Department arrived and also tried to put it out with fire extinguishers before firefighters from the Aberdeen Fire Department arrived on the scene.
It took 35 firefighters approximately 20 minutes to extinguish the flames, according to the fire marshal, but crews stayed on the scene for about three hours, the Aberdeen Fire Department reported. Susquehanna Hose Company, Level Volunteer Fire Company and the Aberdeen Proving Ground Fire and Emergency Services also responded to assist with the fire.
Harford County Department of Emergency Services and the Havre de Grace Ambulance Corps provided additional medic units, according to the Aberdeen department.
The cause of the fire remains under investigation, the fire marshal’s office said.