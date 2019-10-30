Other projects the county is considering include the La Quinta Inn & Suites on West Bel Air Avenue (approved by Aberdeen earlier this year); an expansion of the parking areas at the new Bel Air Auto Auction facility in Riverside; a 15,000-square-foot facility expansion by Chesapeake Spice Co. in Belcamp; and a new 25,000-square-foot office building in the Swan Creek Village Center off Route 40 in Havre de Grace, which is expected to generate at least 30 new jobs; and the $41.5 million, 1.04-million-square-foot Building A warehouse, the last of three buildings in the Eastgate warehouse and distribution complex in Perryman near Aberdeen Proving Ground, which is expected to bring about 150 jobs.