Three Aberdeen businesses stand to get a combined nearly $814,000 in tax credits over the next 10 years as part of the Greater Aberdeen-Havre de Grace Enterprise Zone.
The city council unanimously approved three resolutions Monday that would give property tax credits to Aberdeen Hotel Group LLC, the Northwestern Mutual Life Insurance Company and the I-95 Center LLC for their new construction.
Aberdeen Mayor Patrick McGrady said he toured the new hotel last week and was up on the roof, the highest part of Aberdeen.
“It’s very exciting, a great project,” McGrady said.
The three businesses are among nine being considered by the Harford County Council, which could vote on them at its next meeting, Nov. 5.
Other projects the county is considering include the La Quinta Inn & Suites on West Bel Air Avenue (approved by Aberdeen earlier this year); an expansion of the parking areas at the new Bel Air Auto Auction facility in Riverside; a 15,000-square-foot facility expansion by Chesapeake Spice Co. in Belcamp; and a new 25,000-square-foot office building in the Swan Creek Village Center off Route 40 in Havre de Grace, which is expected to generate at least 30 new jobs; and the $41.5 million, 1.04-million-square-foot Building A warehouse, the last of three buildings in the Eastgate warehouse and distribution complex in Perryman near Aberdeen Proving Ground, which is expected to bring about 150 jobs.
Businesses in the enterprise zone are given property tax credits for 10 years based on capital improvements and job creation.
Businesses receive an 80 percent credit for the first five years, 70 percent in the sixth year, 60 percent in the seventh year, 50 percent in the eighth year, 40 percent in the ninth year, 30 percent in the 10th year and the full amount every year thereafter.
The tax information is an estimate based on the building permit/construction values; the credit amounts could change once the Maryland Department of Assessments and Taxation assesses the value of the improvements, Phyllis Grover, director of planning for the city of Aberdeen, said.
Aberdeen Hotel Group is building Fairfield Inn & Suites at 907 Barnette Lane, a $7.8 million capital investment expected to create 20 new jobs.
With an estimated property tax of $38,400, the Aberdeen Hotel Group would receive tax credits of $30,720 the first five years, $26,880 in the sixth year, $23,040 in the seventh year, $19,200 in the eighth year, $15,360 in the ninth year and $11,520 in the 10th year, a total credit over 10 years of $249,600, according to information provided by the city.
The I-95 Center LLC is developing Stadium Towne Center at 3700 Churchville Road, on the west side of Interstate 95 in Aberdeen. The company is making an $8 million capital investment in building a 42,000-square-foot strip shopping center with pad sites.
With an estimated property tax of $10,016, I-95 Center LLC would receive tax credits of $8,013 the first five years, $7,011 in the sixth year, $6,010 in the seventh year, $5,008 in the eighth year, $4,006 in the ninth year and $3,005 in the 10th year, a total credit over 10 years of $65,104, according to information provided by the city.
The Aberdeen Logistics Center is being built at 727 Old Philadelphia Road in Aberdeen by Northwest Mutual Life Insurance Company, a $23.7 million capital investment in a new, 500,625-square-foot warehouse expected to create more than 100 jobs.
With an estimated property tax of $76,800, Northwestern Mutual Life would receive tax credits of $61,440 the first five years, $53,760 in the sixth year, $46,080 in the seventh year, $38,400 in the eighth year, $30,720 in the ninth year and $23,040 in the 10th year, a total credit over 10 years of $499,200, according to information provided by the city.
The total tax credits for all three businesses over 10 years is $813,900.