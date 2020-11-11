Aberdeen council OKs emergency deed modification, paving way for medical offices at old high school building

The Aberdeen City Council approved an uncommon emergency ordinance to change the permitted uses of the city’s old high school building across from Festival Park, introducing and approving the legislation without the customary waiting period or public participation.
The emergency ordinance, passed Monday, modified the usage restrictions on the property at 34 N. Philadelphia Blvd. and allows for medical uses on the site. Previously, the property was planned to be used as senior housing — it was purchased in 2018 but never developed — and the building suited vascular surgeon Mohammed Chaudry’s vision.
Chaudry signaled his intent to buy the property, which would require substantial renovations, with the intent to bring other medical specialists into the space to complement his own practice. His goal, he told the council, is to make the old building a center for vascular care, with multiple specialists practicing branches of medicine that he does not. The collection of specialists, he said, makes the process more convenient and improves outcomes for patients.
“Not one specialty is ideally equipped to take care of patients,” Chaudry said. “We need multi-specialty type of care.”
Mayor Patrick McGrady said the emergency ordinance was proposed so that Chaudry could settle on the property sooner. The council approved the measure unanimously, and McGrady said it demonstrated the council’s willingness “to go the extra mile” for developers and businesses in the city.
“My inclination was that if we could do something to get this seemingly exciting project to be successful … I thought it was something the city council should take on," he said.
The former Aberdeen High School building was deeded to the city from the county a few years back and processed for sale to investors. It was sold to the Keyona Group with the intent of turning the old building into senior housing.
The former high school and elementary school, which dates to 1908, was being used for Harford County community services, including Health Department functions, until it suffered major damage from a plumbing leak in 2014. The city acquired the nearly 28,000 square-foot building from the county for $1 in February 2017.
In January 2018, Aberdeen city officials accepted an offer of $455,000 from Brijesh Patel, of Keyona Investors LLC, to purchase the former school. The building had been on the market for close to a year prior to the city receiving Patel’s offer.
In 2015, under former Mayor Michael Bennett, city leaders had discussed converting the former school into a community center, even paying for a feasibility study, but those plans did not come to fruition.