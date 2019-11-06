Patrick McGrady won a second four-year term as mayor of Aberdeen on Tuesday night, nearly doubling the vote total of his challenger, sitting city councilman Melvin Taylor.
Adam Hiob, Jason Kolligs and incumbents Sandra Landbeck and Tim Lindecamp won seats on the city council, all running unopposed.
There were 1,782 ballots cast, including 22 absentee and provisional ballots, according to the unofficial count from the Aberdeen Board of Elections.
McGrady finished with 1,136 votes to Taylor’s 614. Hiob was the top vote-getter with 1,278; Landbeck received 1,064, Lindecamp got 1,029, and Kolligs finished with 824.