Nine candidates running for four council seats in Aberdeen municipal election

Nine candidates are vying for all four seats on the Aberdeen City Council in the city’s municipal election, which will be held on Tuesday, Nov. 7.

Voting will take place at the Aberdeen Activity Center from 7 a.m. to 8 p.m. The voters will elect a mayor and all four seats to the City Council.

Mayor Patrick McGrady is running unopposed to retain his seat as mayor. City council members Adam Hiob, Tim Lindecamp and Tandra Ridgley are running to retain their council seats. Council member Sandra Landbeck is not running to keep her seat.

This year’s election will start staggered terms for council members. The top two City Council candidates will receive the typical four-year terms on the council. The candidates with the third- and fourth-highest number of votes will be elected to two-year terms. Another election will be held in November 2025 where two candidates will then be elected to four-year terms.

Approaching a third term as mayor, McGrady is hoping to tackle issues such as bolstering the city’s parks and recreation programming.

“I am a firm believer that one should not seek election to be somebody,” McGrady said, “but instead … to serve their community and do something specific.”

While McGrady runs unopposed for mayor, here are the nine candidates running for Aberdeen City Council:

Sarahia Benn

Aberdeen City Council candidate, Sarahia Benn (Courtesy Photo)

After two unsuccessful runs for a Maryland House of Delegates seat in 2018 and 2022, Benn is running for City Council for the first time.

“I just believe that we have to, as a community, build stronger coalitions and form better partnerships to make Aberdeen a better, stronger place,” Benn, 57, said.

Benn is the executive director of Policy Foundation of Maryland, an advocacy organization for minority groups and veterans; she also is a professional musician. Her council priorities, if elected, would include economic development and diversifying small businesses.

Beth Boyson

Aberdeen City Council candidate, Beth Boyson (Courtesy Photo)

A longtime involved member of the community, Boyson said she’ll continue attending every City Council meeting and every city planning commission meeting whether she wins or loses.

”Local government is where you have the most impact, whether you’re elected or just someone who stands up every time and talks to them,” Boyson, 56, said.

Boyson works as the general manager at Wetlands Golf Course and has served on the Aberdeen Chamber of Commerce and the Aberdeen Economic Development Commission. If elected, she said she would promote public safety and the redevelopment of the Main Street District. She previously ran for the House of Delegates in 2014.

Paul Clark

Aberdeen City Council candidate, Paul Clark (Courtesy Photo)

A program analyst at Aberdeen Proving Ground, Clark decided to run for office when he felt that citizens’ concerns weren’t being properly addressed.

”These neighbors [have] become family members to me, and I’m tired of them just being pushed around,” Clark, 44, said.

Campaigning closely with another candidate, Sarah Davis, Clark is an advocate for issues such as crime, blight and holding landlords accountable.

Sarah Davis

Aberdeen City Council candidate, Sarah Davis (Courtesy Photo)

Currently a stay-at-home parent, Davis was inspired to run for office for the first time out of concern for having to explain the city’s crime to her children.

”I want to help support families so that they can develop themselves better and have the resources that they need to enjoy this wonderful community that we live in,” Davis, 30, said.

If elected, she said she would want to bolster public transportation.

Adam Hiob

Aberdeen City Council candidate, incumbent, Adam Hiob (Courtesy Photo)

Hiob, the incumbent City Council president, is seeking a second term to achieve goals such as finishing the construction of the city’s activity center and expanding youth and senior programming.

“It’s important to have representation from all parts of the city as well as all backgrounds and experiences to reflect the diversity of Aberdeen,” Hiob, 29, said.

Hiob works as the director of grants and collaboration for the Harford Community Action Agency and has worked as a legislative director in the Maryland General Assembly.

Tim Lindecamp

Aberdeen City Council incumbent candidate Tim Lindecamp (Courtesy Photo)

Seeking a third term on the City Council, Lindecamp, 63, refers to himself as “born and bred Aberdeen.”

He currently works as the athletic director for Aberdeen High School. He said he’s not taking donations from anybody and is a proponent of smart growth for the city.

Bill Montgomery

Aberdeen City Council candidate, Bill Montgomery (Courtesy Photo)

While his 2022 bid for Harford County Council was unsuccessful, it was Montgomery’s first experience connecting with local voters.

”There’s folks out there that believe in me,” Montgomery, 61, said. “I certainly believe I can make a difference.”

Montgomery has over 30 years of experience in the U.S. Army, has served on the Harford County Veterans Commission and currently works as an adjunct professor at Harford Community College. If elected, he aims to improve the downtown area and prioritize economic development.

Tandra Ridgley

Tandra Ridgley holds literature in support of Patrick McGrady’s re-election campaign for Aberdeen mayor while outside the polling place at the Aberdeen Activity Center on Tuesday. (David Anderson/The Aegis)

After being appointed to the City Council in August 2022, Ridgley is now running for her first full term.

“If you don’t serve, you can’t lead,” Ridgley, 53, said. “I am a servant of the community, and I conduct my life as such.”

An Aberdeen resident for about 30 years, Ridgley said that if elected to another term, she would prioritize boosting opportunities for business owners and revitalizing the east side of the city.

Darin M. Wassum

Aberdeen City Council candidate, Darin Wassum (Courtesy Photo)

Although Wassum started serving on the city’s ethics commission in 2019, he said he still wanted to do more.

“I’ve always had a passion for politics and a passion for the city of Aberdeen,” Wassum, 51, said.

He works as residential sales manager for American Pest. If elected, he would try to ensure the city grows in a responsible manner.