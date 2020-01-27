Two Baltimore men have been charged in relation to a stabbing last week at the Economy Inn on Route 40 in Aberdeen, police said.
Clayton A. Marsh, 28, and Maurice S. Talley Jr., 29, are each charged with first- and second-degree assault, according to a new release from the Aberdeen Police Department.
Both are being held without bond at the Harford County Detention Center pending a bail review hearing, scheduled for 1:30 p.m. today in Harford County District Court.
Aberdeen police officers were called to the Economy Inn at approximately 5:20 p.m. Thursday, where they found a 53-year-old man with facial injuries and stab wounds to his lower back.
The victim, who police did not identify, was treated by emergency medical personnel from the Aberdeen Fire Department and the scene, then taken to Johns Hopkins Bayview in Baltimore, where he is listed in stable condition, police said.
With assistance from the Aberdeen Special Investigations Unit and the Patrol Division, police identified Marsh and Talley as suspects and the two were arrested Friday, according to the news release.