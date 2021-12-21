Arizona man sentenced to more than 10 years in connection with wiretap investigation into cocaine trafficking

In February 2020, law enforcement began conducting a wiretap investigation on several narcotics dealers in Harford County, including Durbin; at this time, Anderson was identified as Durbin’s cocaine supplier. In May 2020, law enforcement observed Durbin and Anderson meet in a Tucson, Arizona hotel room. Durbin went to an airport in Tucson shortly after, where he met Thompson and drove her back to his hotel room. Thompson then obtained a large supply of cocaine from Anderson at the hotel.