Aberdeen Christmas Street Celebration | PHOTOS

The Grinch gives a high-five to a young admirer during the Aberdeen Christmas Street Celebration at Festival Park on Saturday, Dec. 4, 2021. (Brian Krista/Baltimore Sun Media)
(Brian Krista/Baltimore Sun Media)

By
Dec 04, 2021
Pictures from the Aberdeen Christmas Street Celebration at Festival Park on Saturday, Dec. 4, 2021.
Musicians in Aberdeen High School's marching band peform during the Aberdeen Christmas Street Celebration at Festival Park on Saturday, Dec. 4, 2021. (Brian Krista/Baltimore Sun Media)
Musicians in Aberdeen High School's marching band peform during the Aberdeen Christmas Street Celebration at Festival Park on Saturday, Dec. 4, 2021. (Brian Krista/Baltimore Sun Media)
The Abedeen High School Marching Eagles make their way down W. Bel Air Avenue in the parade during the Aberdeen Christmas Street Celebration at Festival Park on Saturday, Dec. 4, 2021. (Brian Krista/Baltimore Sun Media)
The Abedeen High School Marching Eagles make their way down W. Bel Air Avenue in the parade during the Aberdeen Christmas Street Celebration at Festival Park on Saturday, Dec. 4, 2021. (Brian Krista/Baltimore Sun Media)
Edgewood youngsters Kattleya Mancini, right, and Saphira Kokowski dance on stage as the Baltimore Marching Ravens Pep Band perform a tune during the Aberdeen Christmas Street Celebration at Festival Park on Saturday, Dec. 4, 2021. (Brian Krista/Baltimore Sun Media)
Edgewood youngsters Kattleya Mancini, right, and Saphira Kokowski dance on stage as the Baltimore Marching Ravens Pep Band perform a tune during the Aberdeen Christmas Street Celebration at Festival Park on Saturday, Dec. 4, 2021. (Brian Krista/Baltimore Sun Media)
Aberdeen Mayor Patrick McGrady waves to spectators while walking with his family in the parade during the Aberdeen Christmas Street Celebration at Festival Park on Saturday, Dec. 4, 2021. (Brian Krista/Baltimore Sun Media)
Aberdeen Mayor Patrick McGrady waves to spectators while walking with his family in the parade during the Aberdeen Christmas Street Celebration at Festival Park on Saturday, Dec. 4, 2021. (Brian Krista/Baltimore Sun Media)
Santa is seen on his sleigh as he makes his arrival in the parade during the Aberdeen Christmas Street Celebration at Festival Park on Saturday, Dec. 4, 2021. (Brian Krista/Baltimore Sun Media)
Santa is seen on his sleigh as he makes his arrival in the parade during the Aberdeen Christmas Street Celebration at Festival Park on Saturday, Dec. 4, 2021. (Brian Krista/Baltimore Sun Media)
People pose in front of the Christmas tree after its lighting during the Aberdeen Christmas Street Celebration at Festival Park on Saturday, Dec. 4, 2021. (Brian Krista/Baltimore Sun Media)
People pose in front of the Christmas tree after its lighting during the Aberdeen Christmas Street Celebration at Festival Park on Saturday, Dec. 4, 2021. (Brian Krista/Baltimore Sun Media)
Aberdeen cousins Delylah Samuel, 7, left, and Taliyah Mabry, 6, pose with Santa during the Aberdeen Christmas Street Celebration at Festival Park on Saturday, Dec. 4, 2021. (Brian Krista/Baltimore Sun Media)
Aberdeen cousins Delylah Samuel, 7, left, and Taliyah Mabry, 6, pose with Santa during the Aberdeen Christmas Street Celebration at Festival Park on Saturday, Dec. 4, 2021. (Brian Krista/Baltimore Sun Media)
People mill about the tree after its lighting during the Aberdeen Christmas Street Celebration at Festival Park on Saturday, Dec. 4, 2021. (Brian Krista/Baltimore Sun Media)
People mill about the tree after its lighting during the Aberdeen Christmas Street Celebration at Festival Park on Saturday, Dec. 4, 2021. (Brian Krista/Baltimore Sun Media)
Members of Havre de Grace High's color guard and marching band perform in the parade during the Aberdeen Christmas Street Celebration at Festival Park on Saturday, Dec. 4, 2021. (Brian Krista/Baltimore Sun Media)
Members of Havre de Grace High's color guard and marching band perform in the parade during the Aberdeen Christmas Street Celebration at Festival Park on Saturday, Dec. 4, 2021. (Brian Krista/Baltimore Sun Media)
Havre de Grace residents George and Stephanie Psihogios pose in front of the lit Christmas tree during the Aberdeen Christmas Street Celebration at Festival Park on Saturday, Dec. 4, 2021. (Brian Krista/Baltimore Sun Media)
Havre de Grace residents George and Stephanie Psihogios pose in front of the lit Christmas tree during the Aberdeen Christmas Street Celebration at Festival Park on Saturday, Dec. 4, 2021. (Brian Krista/Baltimore Sun Media)
Antique apparatus with the Aberdeen Fire Department rolls down W. Bel Air Avenue in the parade during the Aberdeen Christmas Street Celebration at Festival Park on Saturday, Dec. 4, 2021. (Brian Krista/Baltimore Sun Media)
Antique apparatus with the Aberdeen Fire Department rolls down W. Bel Air Avenue in the parade during the Aberdeen Christmas Street Celebration at Festival Park on Saturday, Dec. 4, 2021. (Brian Krista/Baltimore Sun Media)
A canine companion walks in the parade during the Aberdeen Christmas Street Celebration at Festival Park on Saturday, Dec. 4, 2021. (Brian Krista/Baltimore Sun Media)
A canine companion walks in the parade during the Aberdeen Christmas Street Celebration at Festival Park on Saturday, Dec. 4, 2021. (Brian Krista/Baltimore Sun Media)
A Whoville-themed float makes its way down W. Bel Air Avenue during the Aberdeen Christmas Street Celebration at Festival Park on Saturday, Dec. 4, 2021. (Brian Krista/Baltimore Sun Media)
A Whoville-themed float makes its way down W. Bel Air Avenue during the Aberdeen Christmas Street Celebration at Festival Park on Saturday, Dec. 4, 2021. (Brian Krista/Baltimore Sun Media)
Angelito Baban, an ice carver orginally from the Phillipenes, works on a depiction of the Grinch during the Aberdeen Christmas Street Celebration at Festival Park on Saturday, Dec. 4, 2021. (Brian Krista/Baltimore Sun Media)
Angelito Baban, an ice carver orginally from the Phillipenes, works on a depiction of the Grinch during the Aberdeen Christmas Street Celebration at Festival Park on Saturday, Dec. 4, 2021. (Brian Krista/Baltimore Sun Media)
Aberdeen siblings Trinity, 6, and Ethan De Guzman, 9 pose with Santa and Mrs. Claus during the Aberdeen Christmas Street Celebration at Festival Park on Saturday, Dec. 4, 2021. (Brian Krista/Baltimore Sun Media)
Aberdeen siblings Trinity, 6, and Ethan De Guzman, 9 pose with Santa and Mrs. Claus during the Aberdeen Christmas Street Celebration at Festival Park on Saturday, Dec. 4, 2021. (Brian Krista/Baltimore Sun Media)
The Grinch gives a high-five to a young admirer during the Aberdeen Christmas Street Celebration at Festival Park on Saturday, Dec. 4, 2021.
The Grinch gives a high-five to a young admirer during the Aberdeen Christmas Street Celebration at Festival Park on Saturday, Dec. 4, 2021. (Brian Krista/Baltimore Sun Media)
