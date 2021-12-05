(Brian Krista/Baltimore Sun Media) Harford County Harford Maryland Aberdeen Christmas Street Celebration | PHOTOS By Brian Krista Dec 04, 2021 Advertisement Advertisement Pictures from the Aberdeen Christmas Street Celebration at Festival Park on Saturday, Dec. 4, 2021. (Brian Krista) Aberdeen Christmas Street Celebration Musicians in Aberdeen High School's marching band peform during the Aberdeen Christmas Street Celebration at Festival Park on Saturday, Dec. 4, 2021. (Brian Krista/Baltimore Sun Media) Aberdeen Christmas Street Celebration The Abedeen High School Marching Eagles make their way down W. Bel Air Avenue in the parade during the Aberdeen Christmas Street Celebration at Festival Park on Saturday, Dec. 4, 2021. (Brian Krista/Baltimore Sun Media) Aberdeen Christmas Street Celebration Edgewood youngsters Kattleya Mancini, right, and Saphira Kokowski dance on stage as the Baltimore Marching Ravens Pep Band perform a tune during the Aberdeen Christmas Street Celebration at Festival Park on Saturday, Dec. 4, 2021. (Brian Krista/Baltimore Sun Media) Aberdeen Christmas Street Celebration Aberdeen Mayor Patrick McGrady waves to spectators while walking with his family in the parade during the Aberdeen Christmas Street Celebration at Festival Park on Saturday, Dec. 4, 2021. (Brian Krista/Baltimore Sun Media) Aberdeen Christmas Street Celebration Santa is seen on his sleigh as he makes his arrival in the parade during the Aberdeen Christmas Street Celebration at Festival Park on Saturday, Dec. 4, 2021. (Brian Krista/Baltimore Sun Media) Aberdeen Christmas Street Celebration People pose in front of the Christmas tree after its lighting during the Aberdeen Christmas Street Celebration at Festival Park on Saturday, Dec. 4, 2021. (Brian Krista/Baltimore Sun Media) Aberdeen Christmas Street Celebration during the Aberdeen Christmas Street Celebration at Festival Park on Saturday, Dec. 4, 2021. (Brian Krista/Baltimore Sun Media) Aberdeen Christmas Street Celebration Aberdeen cousins Delylah Samuel, 7, left, and Taliyah Mabry, 6, pose with Santa during the Aberdeen Christmas Street Celebration at Festival Park on Saturday, Dec. 4, 2021. (Brian Krista/Baltimore Sun Media) Aberdeen Christmas Street Celebration People mill about the tree after its lighting during the Aberdeen Christmas Street Celebration at Festival Park on Saturday, Dec. 4, 2021. (Brian Krista/Baltimore Sun Media) Aberdeen Christmas Street Celebration Members of Havre de Grace High's color guard and marching band perform in the parade during the Aberdeen Christmas Street Celebration at Festival Park on Saturday, Dec. 4, 2021. (Brian Krista/Baltimore Sun Media) Aberdeen Christmas Street Celebration Havre de Grace residents George and Stephanie Psihogios pose in front of the lit Christmas tree during the Aberdeen Christmas Street Celebration at Festival Park on Saturday, Dec. 4, 2021. (Brian Krista/Baltimore Sun Media) Aberdeen Christmas Street Celebration Antique apparatus with the Aberdeen Fire Department rolls down W. Bel Air Avenue in the parade during the Aberdeen Christmas Street Celebration at Festival Park on Saturday, Dec. 4, 2021. (Brian Krista/Baltimore Sun Media) Aberdeen Christmas Street Celebration A canine companion walks in the parade during the Aberdeen Christmas Street Celebration at Festival Park on Saturday, Dec. 4, 2021. (Brian Krista/Baltimore Sun Media) Aberdeen Christmas Street Celebration A Whoville-themed float makes its way down W. Bel Air Avenue during the Aberdeen Christmas Street Celebration at Festival Park on Saturday, Dec. 4, 2021. (Brian Krista/Baltimore Sun Media) Aberdeen Christmas Street Celebration Angelito Baban, an ice carver orginally from the Phillipenes, works on a depiction of the Grinch during the Aberdeen Christmas Street Celebration at Festival Park on Saturday, Dec. 4, 2021. (Brian Krista/Baltimore Sun Media) Aberdeen Christmas Street Celebration Aberdeen siblings Trinity, 6, and Ethan De Guzman, 9 pose with Santa and Mrs. Claus during the Aberdeen Christmas Street Celebration at Festival Park on Saturday, Dec. 4, 2021. (Brian Krista/Baltimore Sun Media) Aberdeen Christmas Street Celebration The Grinch gives a high-five to a young admirer during the Aberdeen Christmas Street Celebration at Festival Park on Saturday, Dec. 4, 2021. (Brian Krista/Baltimore Sun Media) Advertisement