Aberdeen citizens renew calls for chicken ownership; city officials say they will carefully consider it

Before that, in 2012, the city had ordered an Aberdeen man to get rid of six chickens that lived in his yard. That man, Frank Turner of Chesapeake Court, requested an amendment to or removal of the law and brought with him a petition signed by 24 people in support of his point. He quoted C. S. Lewis on the subject of tyranny and said ownership of chickens for personal purposes was a “matter of freedom and merit rather than the popularity of opinion,” according to the council’s March 24, 2014, meeting minutes.