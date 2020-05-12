Aberdeen budget vote delayed until May 26, city still taking public feedback

The Aberdeen City Council delayed voting on its proposed budget Monday night and signaled that the decision to adopt the budget will be made at a later session.
The council scheduled a meeting for Tuesday, May 26 — outside its regularly scheduled meetings — to vote on the budget. Its meeting that week would have fallen on Memorial Day, so the council decided to gather a day later to vote on the budget.
Aberdeen’s proposed $16.3 million budget is about $3 million less than last year’s, Mayor Patrick McGrady said at the meeting.
While the council could have voted on the budget ordinance Monday, McGrady said their policy is to wait until a meeting after a mandated public hearing before taking action.
Still, the budget is up against a deadline. County Treasurer Robert Sandlass wrote an email to Aberdeen officials, McGrady said, with concerns that the council’s regularly scheduled meetings would not allow enough time to send paper copies of the budget bill to residential real property holders by June 30, the preferred date to send them.
To add to that, the proposed budget, which apportions city money for spending from July 1, 2020, to June 30, 2021, received no public comments. That, McGrady said at the meeting, was disappointing, but understandable. Many, he acknowledged, are dealing with extant problems born of the novel coronavirus’ economic impacts.
"I think the budget is a big deal. I am disappointed that we did not get any public feedback,” he said. “People are worried about their lives, feeding their families and avoiding infection.”
City manager Randy Robertson said the budget was conservative as well as fluid.
“It is the best we had at this point in time,” Robertson told the council.
McGrady encouraged city residents with comments on the budget to voice them; they will be read the next time the budget is taken up by the council. Comments can be sent to council@aberdeenmd.gov. While the next meeting’s agenda has not been laid out, comments at past meetings had to be submitted before noon on the day of the meeting.
"I am pleased that it got postponed for action,“ the mayor said. “I hope people will take the opportunity to look at the budget and comment on it.”
The proposed budget also includes 5% increases to water and sewer rates, according to the document. That will increase the rate of the first 3,500 gallons of water and sewer usage to $20.66 and $24.83, respectively. The next 1,000 gallons for both will also be charged at a slightly higher rate. The average water bill per quarter is about $62, according to the budget, and the average quarterly sewer bill is approximately $71, subtracting a $16.65 fee.
The city draws 64% of its general fund, or $10.8 million, from property taxes, by far its biggest source of revenue, according to the document. The proposed budget also slashes capital projects expenditures by over $2.25 million, corresponding to a 73% reduction from last year’s capital expenditures.