Aberdeen Police to begin body camera program Monday

The Aberdeen Police Department will begin implementing the use of body-worn cameras starting next week.
On Monday, body cameras will be issued to two patrol squads for a brief test and evaluation, according to a news release from Aberdeen’s lead public information officer, Lt. C. William Reiber.
The day after Labor Day, all remaining patrol squads will be equipped with the cameras. Detectives, school resource officers and members of the department’s Special Operations Unit will be outfitted with cameras throughout the rest of that week.
Body-worn cameras will be issued to every member of the department from the rank of sergeant and below. In doing so, Aberdeen will become the first law enforcement agency in Harford County to outfit all of its patrol officers with body cameras.
“Footage obtained from the body-worn cameras will aid in the documentation of officer’s actions as they serve the citizens of Aberdeen," Reiber’s news release states. “It should be noted that agencies that have implemented a body-worn camera program have experienced a reduction in the number of citizen complaints received on a yearly basis.”
The department will not record all encounters with the public, according the release. The cameras will be used:
- At the initiation of a call for service or other activity that is enforcement or investigative
- All enforcement and investigation related citizen contacts
- Documentation of evidence that can be used in the prosecution of criminal and traffic offenses
- Arrests and transports
- Traffic stops
- Priority responses
- Vehicle and foot pursuits
- Suspicious situations
- All searches (persons, vehicles, structures, effects), except strip searches
- Interviews and interrogations
- Mental health interventions
- Any contact that becomes adversarial after the initial contact, in a situation that would not otherwise require recording
Officers do not need consent or permission from the public to begin a recording, but will notify members of the public they are being recorded, unless it is unsafe, impractical or impossible to do so, according to the release.
Aberdeen had budgeted $45,000 a year for five years to buy 38 cameras and for storage space and training.
Axom, the company from which Aberdeen purchased the cameras, was also providing 42 additional cameras so they can be changed in and out for charging purposes, Reiber previously told The Aegis.
Each officer will be assigned two cameras, with four others that can be used by Chief Henry Trabert, the deputy chief and two lieutenants when they’re on the streets, Reiber said in May.
