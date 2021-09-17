‘Uplift the community.’ Harford County artist makes an Aberdeen basketball court his canvas

On a recent trip back to the Perrywood Gardens Apartments neighborhood where he grew up, local artist Antonio Moore saw a rundown, lifeless basketball court. His imagination kicked in and, inspired by videos and photos of artists using courts as a canvas, he saw lots of potential.
Basketball courts around Harford County have always been gathering spots for kids, young and old, of all skill levels. They are spots where sometimes perfect strangers become friends, teammates and perhaps learn a bit about life, as much as the game.
Moore, owner of Antonio Moore Art LLC based in Aberdeen, remembered how as a youngster there was no basketball court in his neighborhood so he and his friends played on the monkey bars on the playground.
“I was born and raised in Perrywood Gardens, so I know what the kids are going through and dealing with. I rode through here and saw how bad the court looked one day and thought, why don’t I try to add my artistic touch to the court. Maybe uplift the community and have the kids help me,” Moore said while watching a few children.
He had paint rollers in hand and was assisted by kids dotted with paint from their efforts finishing up a spot on the court.
“I had been seeing courts being painted across the internet, like different people doing murals on basketball courts, so I thought hey, maybe I’ll try it here!” Moore said.
He got to work formulating a plan to transform the dark lifeless pavement into a piece of art the kids and community could be proud of. Using his well-established social media platform, Moore put the word out hoping to find some donations and maybe a few others in the area to help out.
“I bought some of the materials to get started and people donated through my cash app on Facebook and Instagram. My friend from DFIELDS Pressure Washing came through big for me too, helping me get the court prepped before we started painting,” Moore said.
It took a few days of preparation and gathering materials, but finally with a basic idea in mind, Moore and fellow artist Greg “Sketchflo” Taylor met at the site and got down to business on a recent Sunday morning. Taylor found the project through social media and decided to get involved.
Moore said he didn’t plan the design but wanted to use of bold, abstract colors with white lines on top for the arc, foul lines and center court. Moore and Taylor were assisted in the art project by the community.
“Great reception out here today,” Moore said while talking about the project. “I’m surprised at the amount of kids and people that came out, makes me proud. It just feels good with the people here saying thank you for doing it.
“I think giving these kids a new person to look up to, who came from right here,” he said pointing toward the multiple apartment buildings, “and maybe learn about entrepreneurship, too. They don’t know any Black men who are artists like this. …. So giving them the thought of maybe instead of an NFL or NBA player, I can be an artist when I grow up.”
Moore looked toward the group of boys and girls gathered on the opposite end of the court, pouring paint into trays, and adding their own artistic touches with their brushes and rollers.
After a few hours of painting, running out for more paint and breaks because of the heat, Moore, Taylor and their dedicated group of neighborhood kids stood back and smiled at the now colorful and vibrant surface with inspirational words like Hope and Be Great. There was even a tribute to late NBA star Kobe Bryant with simple black letters spelling “Kobe” on a corner of the court.
Moore has been working as a full-time artist for 18 years, from airbrushing shirts, canvas paintings and hosting sip and paint parties and other art gatherings through his business.
The basketball court idea is one that excited Moore, and he plans to continue to beautify local neighborhoods with similar works. He is considering the Edgewood area on Brookside Drive, the Washington Park apartments in Aberdeen and more.
If you would like to donate time, money or any type of support for the projects you can reach Antonio Moore at 443-356-0321 or by email, moorearts@yahoo.com.