After seeing sad state of the basketball court in the Perrywood Gardens Apartments where he grew up, local artist Antonio Moore stepped up and created a source of pride for the people of the neighborhood with a basketball court mural. Moore had some help from fellow artist Greg "sketchflo" Taylor and a group of young people from the neighborhood at the Perrywood Gardens apartment basketball court Sunday, August 29, 2021. (Matt Button / The Aegis/Baltimore Sun Media)