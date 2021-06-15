xml:space="preserve">
Aberdeen police responding to barricade situation, residents warned to avoid area

The Aegis
Jun 15, 2021 4:25 PM

The Aberdeen Police Department reported that officers had responded to a barricade situation around 3 p.m. and cautioned citizens to avoid the area of Alton Street and West Bel Air Avenue.

In a tweet, the department said officers were responding to an active barricade situation the area of Alton Street and West Bel Air Avenue at 2:52 p.m. Tuesday.

The department also reported that all residents of the Alton Homes community should shelter in place, and all citizens should avoid the area. Middleton Road was shut down, according to the police.

More information was not immediately available.

