Aberdeen approves 80-acre annexation where about 400 homes are planned

The council voted 4-1 in favor of Resolution 19-R-02, accepting the annexation agreement between the city and those who want to develop about 400 residential units on the combined properties. The mayor and council also voted 4-1 to approve Resolution 19-R-03, which extends the city’s boundary and changes the zoning from agricultural to Integrated Business District, or IBD. Councilman Tim Lindecamp cast the lone dissenting vote both times.