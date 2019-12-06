Aberdeen’s biggest event of the year, Christmas Street, is this Saturday, Dec. 7, in downtown.
Featuring “An Old Fashion Christmas” theme, dozens of local businesses will be open and thousands of patrons are expected to attend, including Santa and Mrs. Claus.
Activities include:
- Breakfast with Santa at Grace United Methodist Church, from 7 to 11 a.m. Tickets are available at the door.
- Christmas Street Craft Fair at Aberdeen High School, 251 Paradise Road, from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m.
- Aberdeen Room Museum and Archives, 18 Howard St., 10 a.m. to 2:30 p.m.
- Nativity Scene Display at Grace United Methodist Church, 1 to 2 p.m.
- Street entertainment along West Bel Air Avenue starting at 2 p.m.
- Christmas Parade featuring Santa and Mrs. Claus on West Bel Air Avenue, starting at 3 p.m.
- Tree lighting ceremony and visits with Santa in Festival Park following the parade, approximately 4 p.m.
- Charlie Zahm Concert at St. Paul’s Lutheran Church, 201 Mt. Royal Ave., 7 p.m. Tickets are available at the door.
In addition to the 35-foot Christmas tree towering over Festival Park, be on the look out for festive adornments to the historic Watchmen’s Shed.
Aberdeen PD collecting food, toys
The Aberdeen Police Department is collecting non-perishable food items and new toys for their annual Holiday Toy and Food Drive. Drop off items to the police station at 60 N. Parke St. or to any uniformed officer. Make this holiday season a little better for those less fortunate in Aberdeen!
Lions Club Fruit Sale
The Aberdeen Lions Club is having their annual fruit sale. Choose from assorted fruits and delicious cheesecakes. To place your order, contact Carol Mahanti at cmahanti@verizon.net or call 410-273-5033 or 443-528-0442 for more information. All proceeds from the sales go back into the Aberdeen community.
Extra yard waste collection
Are the leaves and other yard waste piling up? Aberdeen will be collecting yard waste for all zones every Friday and Saturday through Dec. 22.
Carolers wanted for Christmas Around the World
The City of Aberdeen is looking for carolers for its first Christmas Around the World event at Festival Park.
If interested, contact Main Street Coordinator Crystal Owens at cowens@aberdeenmd.gov.
Taste cuisine from around the world while shopping with local artisans during the very first “Christmas Around the World” event at Aberdeen’s Festival Park.
The event, featuring food, music and children’s crafts, will be held from 4 to 7 p.m. Sunday, Dec. 15. No admission fee, just pay as your sample.
Christmas Concert at American Legion
Come out to the American Legion Bernard L. Tobin Post 128 on Friday, Dec. 13, for its Christmas Concert with The Big Bopper and Connie Dean McGuirk. Doors open at 6 p.m., the concert begins at 7 p.m.
Advance tickets are $15. Tickets are $20 the day of the event. Tickets includes dinner.
A cash bar will also be available (no outside drinks allowed).
For tickets call 410-292-9822.
Cookie (decorating) with a Cop
Chick-fil-A and the Aberdeen Police Department invite you to bring your children to Cookie with a Cop on Tuesday, Dec. 17, from 4 to 5 p.m. at the Chick-Fil-A at 1001 Beards Hill Road.
Kids and police officers will be decorating cookies at no cost, along with other activities for children.
Santa on patrol
Santa and his squad will be on patrol throughout the City of Aberdeen looking for all the good girls and boys from our community from 10 a.m. to 7 p.m. Saturday, Dec. 21.
The crew will have goodie bags to hand out. All you have to do is go the the nearest "Santa Stops Here" sign near your neighborhood.
Follow the Aberdeen Police Department on Facebook the day of the event, which will be providing live location updates. A list of locations will be posted Friday, Dec. 20.
Tips for Tots
On Wednesday, Dec. 11, the Greene Turtle in Aberdeen will donate tips to purchase new, unwrapped toys for Toys for Tots.
Other fundraisers at the restaurant include a bake sale, 50/50 and a raffle as well as giveaways and live music from 5 to 8 p.m.
If you can't make it to the event, you can drop off a toy to the donation box located by the host stand.
The Greene Turtle is located at 1113 Beards Hill Road, Suite E, and is open from 11 a.m. until midnight Dec. 11.
Reindeer Run 5K
Blue Cheetah Sports Timing is hosting the fifth annual Reindeer Run 5K Race and 1 Mile Fun Run at Aberdeen's Festival Park on Saturday, Dec. 21. The race begins at 8 a.m.
There will be a custom finisher's medal for all pre-registered 5K racers. $25 for pre-registered participants, and $20 for the one-mile fun run/walk.
Commemorative t-shirt for all pre-registered participants. Prizes will be awarded for best costume (as determined by audience applause). Free food, water, fruit, swag, and more.
A portion of the proceeds of this race support The National PTSD Foundation, which is helping America's first responders recover from trauma and addiction while assisting them in leading successful and productive lives.
For additional information, visit: www.reindeer5k.com