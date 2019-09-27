Aberdeen: Downtown business meeting scheduled for Oct. 17

Business owners in the downtown area are invited to participate in the Aberdeen Downtown Business Meeting from 9 to 10 a.m. Thursday, Oct. 17 at the city council chambers, 60 N. Parke St., to discuss the Main Street initiative and the paving of West Bel Air Avenue.
For questions, email Crystal Owens at cowens@aberdeenmd.gov or call 864-419-5134.
Crossing guards wanted
The City of Aberdeen is hiring for part-time crossing guards. The city is looking for "mature individuals interested in supplemental income or taking on a part-time job to get out of the house ... to serve as an example to children in crossing the street," according to the city's newsletter.
For more information about this and other positions available in the city, visit aberdeenmd.hyrell.com.
Upcoming 5Ks
The annual Aberdeen Breast Cancer Awareness ThinkPink 5K walk and run is scheduled for Sunday, Oct. 6 at Festival Park.
Early registration is $25 per person or $30 day of for the 5K Run/Walk and $10 per person for the "Once Around the Park" Fun Run. The run starts at 8 a.m. with the last runners in by 10 a.m.
Cost includes a t-shirt, runners pin and a door prize ticket. Proceeds from the event will benefit the ThinkPink Foundation to Fight Breast Cancer.
For more information call 410-836-6218 or email Director@aberdeencc.org. Register online at register.bluecheetahtiming.com/event/ThinkPink5K.
The Cats & Bats 5K is returning to Aberdeen this October, featuring a custom commemorative finisher's medal for all participants and best costume awards.
The run will take place at 8 a.m. Oct. 26 at Aberdeen's Festival Park. Participants must register by Oct. 18 to guarantee shirt size choice.
The run will benefit The National PTSD Foundation, a 501(c)3 that works to support local veterans and first responders who suffer from this affliction.
NatureWorx demo
New Day Wellness and Recovery in Aberdeen has partnered with NatureWorx for National Recovery Month to provide a nature-based experience combining forest therapy, mindfulness and meditation to help individuals reconnect.
The free NatureWorx demo will take place Saturday, Sept. 28, at Susquehanna State Park, starting at 10 a.m. The two-hour immersive experience is best for people over 16.
For information, email natureworxorg@gmail.com or call 443-686-2087.
Food Trucks in the Park
Festival Park will be host to the Food Trucks in the Park Festival next month.
Scheduled for noon to 5 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 19, the event is free to attend, and will include live music, local vendors and a bar.
Food Trucks in the Park event is presented by the City of Aberdeen and Maryland Food Truck Week with the support of Maryland Best Food Trucks, Cluster and Vine, and Au Jus Solutions.
Contact Stefani Spector 410-272-1600 ext. 220 or sspector@aberdeenmd.gov.
Spaghetti supper
The Lions Club will host a spaghetti supper from 4:30 to 7 p.m. Tuesday, Oct. 22, at Aberdeen Middle School. $7 in advance and $7.50 at the door for attendees 13 and older, $5.50 in advance and $6 at the door for ages 12 and younger, and free for kids 6 and younger. Carryout is also available at 3 p.m. All proceeds will benefit the school.
Visit www.aberdeenlions.org for more information.
Ladies and Gents Bingo
The Aberdeen Lioness Lions are sponsoring a Ladies and Gents bingo at 7 p.m. Oct. 25 at St. Paul's Lutheran Church, 201 Mt. Royal Ave., in Aberdeen. Doors open at 6 p.m., with an early bird game at 6:50 p.m.
Tickets are $15 in advance, $18 at the door. Additional sets of three cards are available for $5. Bring a nonperishable food item for a free ticket/bonus drawing. Items in need include chunky style soups, instant oatmeal, pancake mix and syrup.
Call Sandy Pierce at 443-876-4472 or Brenda Conjour at 410-273-7332. This fundraiser supports Aberdeen Lioness Lions community service projects.
American Legion Halloween Party
The Sons of The American Legion Squadron 128 will host a Halloween party for those age 21 and over on Friday, Nov. 1, from 8 p.m. until midnight.
Tickets are $15 in advance or $20 the day of with proceeds going to veterans and the annual Shop with A Cop Christmas Party. Food, drinks and music by DJ Kra-Z. Wear your best costume for a chance to win prizes.
The American Legion Bernard L. Tobin Post 128 is located at 44 N. Parke St.
Veterans Day concert
A Veterans Day concert by the Maryland Conservatory of Music will be held Nov. 9 from 6 to 10 p.m. at the Water's Edge Events Center, 4687 Millenium Drive, in Belcamp.
The third annual concert will honor all of those who serve and who have served.
This fundraiser benefits four organizations who support U.S. military veterans: Blind Industries and Services of Maryland, Sound Minds USA, Warriors on the Green, and Army Emergency Relief.
Tickets are $125 per person and free for active military or veterans. Black tie optional. Visit www.bism.org/veterans to purchase tickets at no additional fee.
Flags of Honor for Veterans
Have you ever experienced the American flag display at Festival Park for Memorial Day? Flags of Honor, sponsored by the Aberdeen Chamber of Commerce, will now be displayed on Veteran’s Day too. Any individual or business interested in sponsoring a flag should visit www.aberdeencc.org/flags-of-honor-sponsorship/ for more information.