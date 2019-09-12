Aberdeen: St. Paul’s fall festival coming soon

St. Paul’s Lutheran Church in Aberdeen will hold its third annual fall festival, a free event, from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Sept. 21 (Rain date Sept. 28).
Hot dogs, popcorn, desserts, water, kids games community resources, entertainment and music. Food trucks, raffles and vendors are also available. All proceeds benefit Harford County SARC.
For more information, visit https://www.growwithjesus.org/FallFestival.
APG Oktoberfest
The APG Oktoberfest is coming to Aberdeen Proving Ground North recreation center from 4 to 8 p.m. Friday, Sept. 13 and 11 a.m. to 8 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 14.
A local version of the famous fall festival held each year in Munich, Germany, the APG Oktoberfest is a family fun event. Featuring Festhalle with German music featuring Grammy nominated Alex Meixner, authentic German food provided by The Bavarian Brauhaus, German and domestic beer/wine, family fun zone, two stages of live music, artisan marketplace vendor area, food trucks, military police dog demonstrations, car and bike show, children's attractions, inflatables, train and carriage rides and more.
Two-day admission is $5 per adult and free for children age 12 and younger. Parking is free. Visit https://aberdeen.armymwr.com/promos/2019-oktoberfest-sep-13-14 for more information.
Cats & Bats 5K
The Cats & Bats 5K is returning to Aberdeen this October, featuring a custom commemorative finisher's medal for all participants and best costume awards.
The run will take place at 8 a.m. Oct. 26 at Aberdeen's Festival Park. Participants must register by Oct. 18 to guarantee shirt size choice.
The run will benefit The National PTSD Foundation, a 501(c)3 that works to support local veterans and first responders who suffer from this affliction.
Flags of Honor for Veterans Day
Have you ever experienced the American flag display at Festival Park for Memorial Day? Flags of Honor, sponsored by the Aberdeen Chamber of Commerce, will now be displayed on Veteran's Day too. Any individual or business interested in sponsoring a flag should visit www.aberdeencc.org/flags-of-honor-sponsorship/ for more information.
Food Trucks in the Park
Festival Park will be host to the Food Trucks in the Park Festival next month. Scheduled for noon to 5 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 19, the event is free to attend, and will include live music, local vendors and a bar.
Food Trucks in the Park event is presented by the City of Aberdeen and Maryland Food Truck Week with the support of Maryland Best Food Trucks, Cluster and Vine, and Au Jus Solutions. Contact Stefani Spector 410-272-1600 ext. 220 or sspector@aberdeenmd.gov.
Lions Club bingo
Tonight, the Lions Club is sponsoring a Michael Kors, Kate Spade, Coach and Vera Bradley Bingo at the American Legion, 44 N. Parke St. Doors open at 6 and games begin at 7 p.m. Tickets are $22 in advance or $25 at the door. Additional sets of three cards are available for $5. Food, drink and baked goods will be available. Call Brenda Conjour at 410-273-7332, Karin Hancock at 443-502-5220 or Cynthia Moats at 410-272-6833 for tickets.
Spaghetti supper
The Lions Club will host a spaghetti supper from 4:30 to 7 p.m. Tuesday, Oct. 22, at Aberdeen Middle School. $7 in advance and $7.50 at the door for attendees 13 and older, $5.50 in advance and $6 at the door for ages 12 and younger, and free for kids 6 and younger. Carryout is also available at 3 p.m. All proceeds will benefit the school. Visit www.aberdeenlions.org for more information.
Ladies and Gents Bingo
The Aberdeen Lioness Lions are sponsoring a Ladies and Gents bingo at 7 p.m. Oct. 25 at St. Paul’s Lutheran Church, 201 Mt. Royal Ave., in Aberdeen. Doors open at 6 p.m., with an early bird game at 6:50 p.m. Tickets are $15 in advance, $18 at the door. Additional sets of three cards are available for $5. Bring a nonperishable food item for a free ticket/bonus drawing. Items in need include chunky style soups, instant oatmeal, pancake mix and syrup. Call Sandy Pierce at 443-876-4472 or Brenda Conjour at 410-273-7332. This fundraiser supports Aberdeen Lioness Lions community service projects.