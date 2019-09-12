Aberdeen: St. Paul’s fall festival coming soon

The Lions Club will host a spaghetti supper from 4:30 to 7 p.m. Tuesday, Oct. 22, at Aberdeen Middle School. $7 in advance and $7.50 at the door for attendees 13 and older, $5.50 in advance and $6 at the door for ages 12 and younger, and free for kids 6 and younger. Carryout is also available at 3 p.m. All proceeds will benefit the school. Visit www.aberdeenlions.org for more information.