Aberdeen: Run to Remember honors 9/11 victims

The second annual Run to Remember challenge event will take place at 6:30 a.m. Wednesday, Sept. 11 at the APG North PX parking lot.
All friends, family and patrons of APG are invited to participate in the 5K to commemorate the men and women lost during the 9/11 terrorist attack, and to honor all rescue personnel for their efforts.
Participants are able to run or walk the route. The run is free.
Adams Jeep Jam
Adams Jeep of Maryland will host its annual end-of-summer “Jeep Jam” from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. Saturday. Like in prior years, there will be an off-road course, trophies, free giveaways, vendors and other Jeep fun.
The dealership is located at 3485 Churchville Road (Route 22) in Aberdeen.
Visit eventbrite.com and search "Adams Jeep Jam 2019" to register your Jeep so they have an accurate count of how many vehicles to expect.
APG Oktoberfest
The APG Oktoberfest is coming to Aberdeen Proving Ground North recreation center from 4 to 8 p.m. Friday, Sept. 13 and 11 a.m. to 8 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 14.
The event is open to the public and festivities will include German food, live music and a family-fun zone. For more information, visit www.facebook.com/apgmwr.
St. Paul’s Fall Festival
St. Paul’s Lutheran Church in Aberdeen will hold its third annual fall festival, a free event, from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Sept. 21 (Rain date Sept. 28). Hot dogs, popcorn, desserts, water, kids games community resources, entertainment and music. Food trucks, raffles and vendors are also available. All proceeds benefit Harford County SARC.
For more information, visit https://www.growwithjesus.org/FallFestival.
Food Trucks in the Park
Festival Park will be host to the Food Trucks in the Park Festival next month.
Scheduled for noon to 5 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 19, the event is free to attend, and will include live music, local vendors and a bar.
Food Trucks in the Park event is presented by the City of Aberdeen and Maryland Food Truck Week with the support of Maryland Best Food Trucks, Cluster and Vine, and Au Jus Solutions.
Contact Stefani Spector 410-272-1600 ext. 220 or sspector@aberdeenmd.gov.
Lions Club fundraisers
The Aberdeen Lions Club has a number of fundraisers coming up.
On Friday, Sept. 13, the Lions Club is sponsoring a Michael Kors, Kate Spade, Coach and Vera Bradley Bingo at the American Legion, 44 N. Parke St. Doors open at 6 and games begin at 7 p.m. Tickets are $22 in advance or $25 at the door. Additional sets of three cards are available for $5. Food, drink and baked goods will be available. Call Brenda Conjour at 410-273-7332, Karin Hancock at 443-502-5220 or Cynthia Moats at 410-272-6833 for tickets.
The Lions Club will host a spaghetti supper from 4:30 to 7 p.m. Tuesday, Oct. 22, at Aberdeen Middle School. $7 in advance and $7.50 at the door for attendees 13 and older, $5.50 in advance and $6 at the door for ages 12 and younger, and free for kids 6 and younger. Carryout is also available at 3 p.m. All proceeds will benefit the school.
Visit www.aberdeenlions.org for more information.
Entrepreneur Expo
The Aberdeen Entrepreneur Expo is a free event for those looking to start, expand, or move a small business.
Come to the Aberdeen Activity Center, 7 Franklin St., from 3 to 7 p.m. Tuesday, Sept. 10 to speak with lenders, government officials, property managers, and more who will guide you through the process.
Ladies and Gents Bingo
The Aberdeen Lioness Lions are sponsoring a Ladies and Gents bingo at 7 p.m. Oct. 25 at St. Paul's Lutheran Church, 201 Mt. Royal Ave., in Aberdeen. Doors open at 6 p.m., with an early bird game at 6:50 p.m.
Tickets are $15 in advance, $18 at the door. Additional sets of three cards are available for $5. Bring a nonperishable food item for a free ticket/bonus drawing. Items in need include chunky style soups, instant oatmeal, pancake mix and syrup.
Call Sandy Pierce at 443-876-4472 or Brenda Conjour at 410-273-7332. This fundraiser supports Aberdeen Lioness Lions community service projects.