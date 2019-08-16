Aberdeen: Portion of Beards Hill Road to close

As part of the extension of Middelton Road, the section of Beards Hill Road that runs from Paradise Roud to Route 22 will have traffic restrictions from Ruby Drive to Nonpareil Road, so that a traffic circle can be built at the intersection of Beards Hill and Middelton.
Road closures will begin on or about Monday, Aug. 19, and last approximately four weeks. Barring weather-related delays or other unforeseen circumstances, the roadway should reopen around Sept. 16.
Please call Taylor Whichard, Aberdeen City Engineer, with any questions or concerns at 410-272-1600.
Community policing
Aberdeen Police Department will host its biggest community policing event of the summer on Saturday, Aug. 24, from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m., at Festival Park. On location will be regional public safety agencies, local leadership, games for the kids, a kids slide, "Ferrous" the Aberdeen IronBirds mascot, safety brochures, police cars, food vendors and more.
And don't miss Cone with a Cop on Tuesday, Aug. 20, from 3 to 4 p.m., at the Aberdeen Chick-fil-A, 1001 Beards Hill Road. A free ice cream will be provided to kids who come by and say "I'm here for Cone with a Cop." Other kids activites will also be provided.
APG Oktoberfest
Mark your calendars. The APG Oktoberfest is coming to Aberdeen Proving Ground from 3 to 8 p.m. Friday, Sept. 13 and 11 a.m. to 8 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 14.
The event is open to the public and festivities will include German food, live music and a family-fun zone. More details, including ticket information, will be available as the event gets closer.
Lions Club fundraisers
The Aberdeen Lions Club has a number of fundraisers coming up. On Wednesday, Aug. 28, the Greene Turtle at 1113 Beards Hill Road will donate 20 percent of your check to the Lions Club with presentation of a Funds for Friends flyer.
On Friday, Sept. 13, the Lions Club is sponsoring a Michael Kors, Kate Spade, Coach and Vera Bradley Bingo at the American Legion, 44 N. Parke St. Doors open at 6 and games begin at 7 p.m. Tickets are $22 in advance or $25 at the door. Additional sets of three cards are available for $5. Food, drink and baked goods will be available. Call Brenda Conjour at 410-273-7332, Karin Hancock at 443-502-5220 or Cynthia Moats at 410-272-6833 for tickets.
Finally, the Lions Club will host a spaghetti supper from 4:30 to 7 p.m. Tuesday, Oct. 22, at Aberdeen Middle School. $7 in advance and $7.50 at the door for attendees 13 and older, $5.50 in advance and $6 at the door for ages 12 and younger, and free for kids 6 and younger. Carryout is also available at 3 p.m. All proceeds will benefit the school.
Visit www.aberdeenlions.org for more information.
Farmer’s market
As summer comes to a close, so to do the opportunities to attend the Aberdeen Farmer’s Market. The market is held every Thursday from 4 to 7 p.m. through Aug. 29 at Festival Park, 50 N. Parke St.
On Aug. 29, get ready for back to school with free backpacks and school supplies, plus children’s games.
Aberdeen High reunion
A reunion for the Aberdeen High School classes of 1969 and 1970 will be held from 7 to 11 p.m. Sept. 7 at the Richlin Ballroom in Edgewood.
Tickets are $55 per person and include dinner and a performance by the State of Mind Band. Proceeds will be donated to the AHS AVID program.
Contact Darlene Whiteman at whitemandar@comcast.net for more information.
Learn about local wildlife
Join the wildlife experts from Susquehannock Wildlife Society for a presentation at the Aberdeen library branch from 2 to 3:30 p.m. on Aug. 21, as part of its summer educational series in partnership with Harford County Public Libraries.
At this all-ages event, representatives will provide interesting facts and answer questions about our special wildlife and their habitats found right here in Harford County. They will even have some live reptiles that attendees can see up close.
The library is located at 21 Franklin St.
Entrepreneur Expo
Calling all entrepreneurs! The Aberdeen Entrepreneur Expo is a free event for those looking to start, expand, or move a small business.
Come to the Aberdeen Activity Center, 7 Franklin St., from 3 to 7 p.m. Tuesday, Sept. 10 to speak with lenders, government officials, property managers, and more who will guide you through the process.
Last fireworks night at Ripken Stadium
The Aberdeen IronBirds will have their last fireworks night of the 2019 season on Friday, Aug. 30.
