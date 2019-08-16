Aberdeen: Portion of Beards Hill Road to close

On Friday, Sept. 13, the Lions Club is sponsoring a Michael Kors, Kate Spade, Coach and Vera Bradley Bingo at the American Legion, 44 N. Parke St. Doors open at 6 and games begin at 7 p.m. Tickets are $22 in advance or $25 at the door. Additional sets of three cards are available for $5. Food, drink and baked goods will be available. Call Brenda Conjour at 410-273-7332, Karin Hancock at 443-502-5220 or Cynthia Moats at 410-272-6833 for tickets.