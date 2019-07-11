Aberdeen: Free IronBirds tickets available to city residents

Free tickets for Aberdeen IronBirds minor league baseball games are available to Aberdeen residents who fill out a form on the city’s webpage to sign up for city emails about activities and news.
Tickets are available on a first-come, first-served basis. Requests will be fulfilled or you will be notified of no ticket availability within 2 business days of your request.
Go to www.aberdeenmd.gov/home/pages/city-newsletter, look up the July 8 edition and follow the link there to request tickets. If you have questions, please email vharter@aberdeenmd.gov.
Fireworks nights at Ripken Stadium
Missed the fireworks on the Fourth or just can’t get enough pyrotechnics? The Aberdeen IronBirds will have fireworks after games on the following dates: July 19, 26, Aug. 2, 9, 30.
New fire chief Montague
The Aberdeen Fire Department Inc. announced the appointment of Assistant Chief Joshua Montague to the rank of Fire Chief, thanking outgoing Fire Chief Steven C. Hinch for his dedication and leadership to the department.
Christmas in July coming to farmer’s market
Thursday is Christmas in July at the Aberdeen Farmer’s Market, held every Thursday from 4 to 7 p.m. through Aug. 29 at Festival Park, 50 N. Parke St.
More than 20 different vendors will be in attendance throughout the season. The Aberdeen Farmers Market is always pet friendly.
Community Policing event
The Aberdeen Police Department will host its next community policing event at Victory Street Park at 10 a.m. July 20.
Route 40 Business Association
The Route 40 Business Association will have a meet, greet and eat session at Ripken Stadium on Aug. 8, from 5 to 7 p.m., followed by an IronBirds game.
Tickets are $30 and registration is required. Visit www.route40business.com for more information.
Learn about local wildlife
Join the wildlife experts from Susquehannock Wildlife Society for a presentation at the Aberdeen library branch from 2 to 3:30 p.m. Wednesday, Aug. 21, as part of their summer educational series in partnership with Harford County Public Libraries.
At this all ages event, representatives will provide interesting facts and answer questions about our special wildlife and their habitats found right here in Harford County. They will even have some live reptiles that attendees can see up close.
The library is located at 21 Franklin St.
TAPS golf outing
The Tragedy Assistance Program for Survivors (TAPS), a national organization that provides care for the families of America’s fallen military members, will host its 12th annual golf outing on Sept. 12 at Ruggles Golf Course at Aberdeen Proving Ground. This will be the golf tournament’s eighth year in Maryland.
It has previously raised more than $713,000 for the organization.
A continental breakfast and buffet lunch will be served.
Shotgun start at 9 a.m., with an 18 hole four-person scramble format. Prizes and awards will be presented for winning teams, putting, longest drive, and several other contests.
The cost to play is $105 per individual ($80 military/government) or $420 per foursome ($320 for military/government foursome).
There are also several corporate sponsorship packages. TAPS is a private 501(c)3 tax-exempt charitable corporation and contributions to the golf event are partially tax-deductible.
TAPS’s services are provided free of charge. TAPS has offered support to more than 85,000 surviving family members of our fallen military and their caregivers since 1994, according to its website.
For more information about the golf tournament, visit http://team.taps.org/site/PageNavigator/ParsonsGolf/Home.html.