Meetings about I-95 express toll lanes expansion into Harford County set for Perry Hall, Abingdon

The Maryland Transportation Authority has scheduled two meetings next month to address questions and receive updates regarding the expansion of express toll lanes on I-95 from White Marsh into Harford County.
No formal presentation will be given at the meetings, which are set for Monday, Aug. 5, at Perry Hall High School, 4601 Ebenzer Road, in Baltimore County, and Wednesday, Aug. 7 at William Paca/Old Post Road Elementary School, 2706 Philadelphia Road, in Abingdon.
Attendees may come to either meeting any time between 4:30 to 6:30 p.m.
The $1.1 billion "northern extension" will add two northbound toll lanes in the center of the I-95 from just beyond the White Marsh Boulevard/Route 43 interchange where existing express lanes end to just north of the Route 24 interchange in Abingdon, a distance of about 10 miles, according to MDTA.
Information will be available at the meetings on proposed safety and capacity improvements along I-96, overpass replacements at Clayton and Abingdon roads, new noise wall locations, and the new park-and-ride at Routes 24 and 924 in Abingdon, and the relocated park-and-road on Route 152 near Joppa, according to MDTA.
There will also be opportunities to meet the program team and ask questions during the sessions.
Meeting materials will also be posted to mdta.maryland.gov/i95etlnb/home.html.