Maryland’s 9/11 Rolling Memorial to make Harford stop this weekend

The Maryland 9/11 Rolling Memorial will make a Harford stop Sunday at the Havre de Grace Ambulance Corps’ Sunday Funday.

The memorial trailer has steel from the World Trade Center towers that were destroyed in the terrorist attack on New York City on Sept. 11, 2001, and will be on display at 4 p.m. at the Corps’ pavilion, located at 1601 Level Road in Havre de Grace.

The event will also feature several food trucks, local vendors and live music. Visit the Corps’ Facebook page, www.facebook.com/Havredegraceambulance, for a listing of food trucks that will be at the event.

Sunday Funday runs the second and fourth Sundays from 4-7 p.m. through September 25.